Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

By Press Release

Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.

Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018.

After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office.

“I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back to the Department to oversee the vital work of budgeting, personnel and administration,” said Sheriff Luna. “Assistant Sheriff Torres is trusted within our Department and across the County Government, and with her reputation for fiscal responsibility and experience in law enforcement and government administration, she will be a huge asset to our leadership team and the whole Department.”

“As a lifelong public servant, I have always believed that the noblest motive is the public good,” said Assistant Sheriff Torres. “I developed a great affinity for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the good people who work here when I previously served in this Department, and I’m now honored to have the opportunity to join Sheriff Luna’s administration. I believe in Sheriff Luna’s vision for the LASD and I don’t think there could be a more noble calling at this time than serving the people of LA County in this fine organization.”

In 2017, Torres was appointed as the Assistant Sheriff/Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. In this capacity, she oversaw the department’s Administrative and Technology Support Division, a division of more than 2,100 employees within the Technology and Support Division, Administrative Services Division and the Personnel Command. Together these units managed over 7.5 million square feet of facilities divided between patrol stations, custody facilities and offices, 6,800 vehicles and motors, 26,000 radios, and respond to over 12,000 crime scenes per year. The Division managed contracts with 42 cities for law enforcement services, provided the department’s technology needs, managed the recruitment, hiring and labor relations for the departments 18,000 employees and developed and managed the department’s $3.3 billion budget.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department in 2017, Torres served 28 years with the County of San Diego in various management and executive level positions in criminal justice and public safety agencies, including 12 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant Sheriff Torres served as a lecturer at San Diego State University in the undergraduate and graduate Criminal Justice and Public Administration programs. She was recognized as one of 50 Distinguished Alumni by San Diego State’s School of Public Affairs during the schools 50th anniversary. She currently teaches in the POST Management Course.

Torres earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration and a Master’s in Public Administration from San Diego State University. She is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.

She is married to John A. Torres, former Deputy Assistant Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Torres has one son, Nick Serrano, who she raised as a single parent. Nick is the Deputy Chief of Staff to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...