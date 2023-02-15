Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, and has appointed Eileen Decker as its Director.

The Office of Constitutional Policing will play an important role in eradicating deputy gangs from the Department, in collaboration with the Undersheriff, the Civilian Oversight Commission and Inspector General; in bringing the Department into compliance with consent decrees; and in improving policies, procedures, and operations to ensure the Department is engaging in constitutional practices.

“This is an incredible Department, but like any organization, we can always do better,” said Sheriff Robert Luna. “The Office of Constitutional Policing will help our Department eradicate Deputy gangs, comply with consent decrees, and ensure our policies, procedures, and operations uphold people’s constitutional rights. This Office is an important step forward in my promise to bring new leadership and accountability to the Sheriff’s Department.”

“I’m very pleased to appoint Eileen Decker as the Director of the Office of Constitutional Policing at the Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Luna said. “Director Decker is one of the top civilian law enforcement professionals in our country, and an accomplished attorney. She will bring invaluable leadership to our office, and help us improve public safety and public trust in the Sheriff’s Department.”

“I’m honored to join the Sheriff’s Department as the Director of the Office of Constitutional Policing,” Director Eileen Decker said. “The employees of this department are talented and courageous, and I have the highest respect for their work to keep our communities safe. My career has been dedicated to public safety and public service, and this assignment is the culmination of my life’s work. I want to thank Sheriff Luna for his confidence in me, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Decker was one of three co-chairs of Sheriff Luna’s transition team. She recently helped oversee the Los Angeles Police Department as Vice President of the Los Angeles Police Commission, after previously serving as the Commission’s President. She also was a lecturer at the USC Gould School of Law.

From 2015 until 2017, Decker served as the United States Attorney for the Central District of California. As the top federal prosecutor for Los Angeles County and six other Southern California counties, she oversaw the largest US Attorney’s Office outside of the District of Columbia. She was appointed by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate.

Prior to becoming the United States Attorney, Decker was the Deputy Mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety for the City of Los Angeles for nearly six years, serving under Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and Eric Garcetti. As Deputy Mayor, Ms. Decker was responsible for matters related to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Emergency Management Department.

Decker was an Assistant United States Attorney for almost 15 years, and served as the Office’s first Chief of the National Security Section, Deputy Chief of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Section and as Deputy Chief of Organized Crime Strike Force.

Prior to becoming a federal prosecutor, Decker was in private practice for three years at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles. She also served as a law clerk to United States District Judge Gary L. Taylor in the Central District of California.

Decker received her undergraduate and law degrees from New York University, a Master’s Degree in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and was a Wasserstein Fellow at Harvard Law School. In addition, she is a Past President of the Women Lawyer’s Association of Los Angeles.

