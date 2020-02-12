Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March

Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said Wednesday that more information would become available at a later time.

“All I can tell you at this point is that the event was moved to March,” said Deputy Armando Viera of SIB, adding that no specific date has been set up for next month. “There is no exact message for why the meeting got moved.”

Viera said he would be reaching out directly to LASD leadership and provide The Signal with an explanation for why the meeting was canceled.

The Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.