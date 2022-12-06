header image

1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
| Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Luna Swearing In
Courtesy photo Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.


Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps. Supported by countless Sheriff’s Department employees, Luna outlined his plan for the Department and set the groundwork to foster a collaborative work environment with the rest of County Government.

“Integrity is about treating people with respect and living up to the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.” Luna said, “Accountability is not something to be feared, but rather embraced, as it is the cornerstone to any successful law enforcement agency. All of us, starting with me, will be accountable to the people we serve. And collaboration is the best way to reduce crime and to work with our community in partnership.”

Luna was elected as the 34th Los Angeles County Sheriff on Nov. 8, 2022 and sworn into office on Dec. 3, 2022.

In line with the County Charter, Luna took command of the largest Sheriff’s Department in the United States on Dec. 5, 2022, with nearly 18,000 budgeted sworn and professional staff, encompassing over 4,000 square miles and hundreds of miles of rail and busways. Luna will also be responsible for managing the country’s largest county jail and court system and providing safety and security to county residents hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

Managing large law enforcement organizations is nothing new for Luna. In 2021, Luna completed his service as Long Beach Chief of Police, capping a 36-year career at the Long Beach Police Department, the county’s second-largest police department. Sheriff Luna started as a Long Beach Police Department reserve officer in 1985 and was promoted within every rank of the Police Department. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2014. During his time as Chief of Police, he served on the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) executive board and Homeland Security Committee, and the Police Executive Leadership Institute (PELI) mentorship program. He also received various awards from organizations in Long Beach for his civic leadership and community engagement.

Luna is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Executive Institute and National Academy, Harvard University’s program for senior executives in state and local government, and the University of Southern California’s (USC) Delinquency Control Institute. In addition, Luna holds a Master’s in Public Administration from California State University Long Beach.

Throughout the weekend, Luna addressed the guests and Department members with words of encouragement and hope, “To all you wearing the Tan and Green, I am forever indebted to you.” He continued to explain the importance of respect: “I talk about respect because this uniform and badge represent all the courage’s men and women of this Sheriff’s Department who everyday work on behalf of ten million residents in Los Angeles County, and it also represents the hundred and thirty-nine fallen Sheriff’s personnel that have made the ultimate sacrifice serving our communities here in Los Angeles County.”

His overarching message to the residents of Los Angeles County is, “I have every confidence in the Sheriff’s Department that we will serve our residents of L.A. County to the best of our ability, and I look forward to serving with each and every one of you.”

To view the Taking of Oath Ceremony, click [here].

To view Sheriff Luna’s first day in office, click [here].

Photos courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Luna

Luna
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...

Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex

Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead

Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products.
FULL STORY...

Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime

Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community, Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community, Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products.
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its Annual Appeal Campaign to raise much needed funds for the Center.
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is asking the community to consider taking part in their Adopt a Family and Adopt a Senior Programs this holiday season.
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Network installed their new Governance Board at Embassy Suites in Valencia on Friday.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for those organizations interested in applying for 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant fundin
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Trees and shrubs provide clean air, add depth and dimension to the landscape, and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures.
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking donations to ensure college-aged foster youth are remembered for the holidays.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 253 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 29 additional deaths and 10,089 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
