Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV

The violent crime rate within the Santa Clarita Valley dropped by 12% between 2019 and 2020, but the property crime rate increased by 6.39%.
In a statement to the Castaic Area Town Council on Thursday, SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez told the council that the crime rate, for that area, was on par to be the lowest on record.
“You know, 2014 was the lowest crime rate on record. And in 2018, when Capt. (Robert) Lewis was here and I was his operations lieutenant, we beat that record,” Diez said when addressing the town council specifically about Castaic.
“Then we beat it in 2019 … and now, in 2020, we’re just on par to beat that 2019 crime record,” he said.
This trend of being lower than in previous years, at least for violent crimes, is being seen throughout the SCV.
Capt. Robert Lewis in his office at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Valencia. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
From Jan. 1 through April 30 of this year, there were 88 violent crimes, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crime statistics. Of those, 50 were aggravated assaults, 29 were robberies, eight were rapes and one was a criminal homicide.
From Jan. 1 through April 30 of last year there were 100 violent crimes. Of those, 46 were aggravated assaults, 32 were robberies, 21 were rapes and one was a criminal homicide.
The overall decrease for this year, between January and April, which is the latest information available, was 12%.
However, property crimes, when comparing these two periods in time, saw a 44-count increase. Burglaries, larceny thefts and grand theft autos all saw increases while arsons decreased by half, going from four to two when comparing this year against last year.
The drop in violent crime is greater than what the department saw countywide when comparing Jan. 1 through April 30, 2019, and Jan. 1 through April 30, 2020.
The department saw a 2.61% decrease in violent crime countywide and a 4.83% drop in property crimes.
The countywide number of crimes overall dropped 4.39%, but the SCV totals increased by 4.44%, according to publicly available LASD crime statistics.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
