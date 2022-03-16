Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022

By Press Release

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Additional deputies will be on patrol March 17 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill, wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.

If anyone ever sees a suspected drunk driver on the road, deputies say to call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

