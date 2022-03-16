Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022

By Press Release

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Additional deputies will be on patrol March 17 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill, wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.

If anyone ever sees a suspected drunk driver on the road, deputies say to call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

No Comments for : Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Marcia Mayeda: Do Dogs Grieve

    Marcia Mayeda: Do Dogs Grieve

    40 mins ago
  • SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map

    SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map

    1 hour ago
  • West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita tour

    West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita tour

    2 hours ago
  • April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main

    April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main

    2 hours ago
  • Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely

    Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 16)

    Today in SCV History (March 16)

    15 hours ago
  • Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV

    Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV

    21 hours ago
  • Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day

    Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day

    22 hours ago
  • March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’

    March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’

    22 hours ago
  • Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence

    Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.