header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 15
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
| Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.

With the arrival of warmer weather, more people are biking for commuting, exercise or recreation, making it essential for all people to look out for one another and save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured.

“Bicycling is a great means of transportation and recreation, and everyone deserves to ride to their destination safely,” Sergeant Lennig said. “Whether you are behind the wheel or on two wheels, we all share the responsibility to move safely on our roads .”

To help keep people biking or walking safe, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct traffic safety operations  “throughout the month” focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way and stop sign/red light running.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department suggests the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:
Drivers

-Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

-Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

-Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to pass bicyclists and always pass with at least 3 feet of space.

-Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

-Use lights at night.

-Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

-Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

-Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month

Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
FULL STORY...

‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up

‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner

L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Safety Tips for National Bicycle Safety Month
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 16, at City Hall.
May 16: City Hall American Red Cross Blood Drive
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s "Hoedown for Hope" will be held 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at Gilchrist Farm.
June 21: Circle of Hope ‘Hoedown for Hope’
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  reminds travelers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Reminds Californians to Always Buckle Up
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to proclaim May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month. 
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Declares May 2025 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
 In response to the Governor’s May Budget Revision, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the budget reflects the values and priorities of California’s working families and veterans.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Responds to Governor’s Revised Budget Proposal
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.
State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to come together for a day of fun, competition, and giving back at the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 21: Sam Dixon Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Benefits Mental Health Services
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.
L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger in support of Assembly Bill 476 (Gonzalez), legislation aimed at curbing the rising threat of copper and nonferrous metal theft across California.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Backs State Crackdown on Copper Theft
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.
City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguard Division, in partnership with the Women’s Fire League, will host the fourth annual Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy May 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 17-18: Women’s Lifeguard Prep Academy
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Finally Family Homes has announced it has been selected as one of eight winners of the 2024 Aging Out Institute Awards Program, receiving the Flame Award and a $40,000 grant.
Finally Family Homes Wins Aging Out Institute Flame Award $40K Grant
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
For the second year in a row and the 12th time in team history, the College of the Canyons Cougars remain on top of the men's golf mountain after a two-round performance at the 3C2A Men's Golf State Championships on Sunday and Monday, May 11-12, at the Bayonet Golf Course.
Canyons Wins Second Straight State Championship
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars' contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.
Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission invites the public to the 2035 Arts Plan: Vision and Development Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 20 at the California Institute of the Arts.
May 20: 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall Meeting
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Presented by Top Entertainment and American Family Funding, California Institute of the Arts will host the Summer Breeze Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7.
June 7: Summer Breeze Festival at CalArts
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year's theme is "Level Up at Your Library."
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
WiSH Education Foundation will host WiSH Upon a Car Showcase, Saturday, May 31, 6-10 p.m. in the Citrus Street parking lot at Valencia Town Center.
May 31: WiSH Upon a Car Showcase
SCVNews.com