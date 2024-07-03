Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips

In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, along with the National Crime Bureau, recommends the following tips to help prevent vehicle thefts.

-Park in well-lit areas.

-Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

-Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

-Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

-Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

-If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

-You will need to provide the make/model of the vehicle, color, license plate number, and the vehicle’s VIN number. (The VIN can be found on your insurance policy documentation or the Proof of Insurance card.) Try to keep this information readily available.

Some additional preventive measures that can help make it difficult for thieves to steal a vehicle:

-Install a car alarm in your vehicle if one was not installed by the manufacturer.

-Utilize a visible steering wheel lock to make your car less appealing to thieves.

-Installation of Immobilizers prevent the engine from starting without the correct key, adding an extra layer of security.

-Install a hidden kill switch which can prevent your car from starting unless it’s activated.

-New technology allows thieves to amplify the signal from your key fob to unlock your car. Consider placing your key fob in a signal-blocking pouch.

-Install surveillance cameras in your parking area or driveway.

-Garage your vehicle if possible. For more information, visit the website.

