Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum

LASD, March 28, 2020 – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104. This explorer recruit class is comprised of 160 recruits from LASD and participating police agencies.

This online curriculum allows recruits to attend online “live” classes to continue the academy from home, without compromising their ability to graduate.

For the first time, the 16 weeks LASD Explorer Academy has ever gone online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is committed to keeping our young recruits safe while practicing social distancing.