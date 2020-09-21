Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire

As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.

Stamsek served at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for a number of years as a field training officer, Crime Prevention Unit zone leader for the Saugus area and reserve deputy coordinator, according to sheriff’s officials.

In May 2019, Stamsek left the station, moving on to another LASD job opportunity.

“Deputy Stamsek … was one of the most generous and kind-hearted deputies I had the pleasure of working with,” Jacob Royston, who organized a GoFundMe for Stamsek, wrote in the post.

With a goal of $5,000, $2,025 had already been raised for Stamsek just three hours after the fundraiser had been created.