Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire

As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
Stamsek served at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for a number of years as a field training officer, Crime Prevention Unit zone leader for the Saugus area and reserve deputy coordinator, according to sheriff’s officials.
In May 2019, Stamsek left the station, moving on to another LASD job opportunity.
“Deputy Stamsek … was one of the most generous and kind-hearted deputies I had the pleasure of working with,” Jacob Royston, who organized a GoFundMe for Stamsek, wrote in the post.
With a goal of $5,000, $2,025 had already been raised for Stamsek just three hours after the fundraiser had been created.
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
The Valley Industry Association is hosting the 2020 CEO Forum on Zoom on September 29, 2020, featuring the Santa Clarita Valley's top executives and decision-makers who will collaborate to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions.
SCV Water customers can save water and money through a free virtual home check-up. These check-ups will look at indoor and outdoor water use and are designed to help water users identify problems, leaks, and opportunities to increase water efficiency.
The Affordable Housing Committee of the Community Task Force on Homelessness is reaching out to Santa Clarita Valley landlords and property owners in hopes of better understanding hesitancies in accepting tenants with rental assistance vouchers.
Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,281 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 23rd COVID death.
As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.
