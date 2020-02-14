Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to multiple, odd calls but perhaps none like the one on Friday afternoon: a bear arm on a Valencia street.

Just after noon on Valentine’s Day, deputies received reports of a bear cub’s arm lying on Creekside Road near the Valencia Auto Center, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“It was bizarre. When (the deputies) got the call they had to see it to believe it,” she said, adding that the arm was carefully removed from the road and that the deputies notified the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The bear arm came from the state of Washington state, according to information Miller received from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“There was a carrier that was transporting a vehicle from Washington state that had allegedly been involved in a collision with an animal and (the Department of Fish and Wildlife) believe it came from that vehicle,” she said. “The vehicle was being transported to one of the dealerships near Creekside Road. It seemed a bit out of the ordinary.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was expected to take the bear arm, Miller said.