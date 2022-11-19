Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations

Slightly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, an SUV traveling southbound on Mills Avenue north of Telegraph Road in Whittier, veered into the wrong lane and plowed into a group of first year trainees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who were, at the time, running northbound on Telegraph.

The car left a path of devastation in its wake, injuring 25 of the LASD trainees, five of them critically.

In response to Wednesday’s event affecting multiple recruits from LASD Academy 464, the Sheriffs’ Relief Association is accepting donations from department members as well as the public. Please make checks payable to:

Sheriffs’ Relief Foundation

Memo: Class 464 Recruits

Mail checks to:

Sheriffs’ Relief Association

11515 Colima Road, Building B

Whittier, CA 90604

Sheriffs’ Relief Foundation is now accepting Venmo and Paypal

Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3674488101143876509

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=T4DMWNN6K4PUN

Additional information can now be found on Sheriffs’ Relief Association’s (SRA) website.

For immediate assistance, please call SRA at (562) 946-7081. SRA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...