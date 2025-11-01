Shooting Outside a Halloween Party in Newhall Leaves One Man Dead

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult in Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call for service. Upon their arrival, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Victim 1, described as a male Black adult in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Victim 2, described as a male Hispanic adult 27 years old, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight that took place at a Halloween party in the area.

There were 2 male adult suspects who were last seen running away from the location in an unknown direction.

The investigation is on-going. There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...