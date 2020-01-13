Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.

Deputies received a call just before 5 p.m. regarding unattended children in a vehicle parked in a lot at The Plaza at Golden Valley shopping center Sunday evening, according to officials.

Lt. James Royal, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the initial call turned out to be of no issue.

“The children were fine. While we were there, a passerby directed deputies attention to the front-door area of target,” said Royal, “when deputies looked they saw what appeared to be a struggle with a shoplifter.”

The female shoplifting suspect was reportedly struggling with Target employees around 5 p.m. as personnel recovered stolen clothing, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. The woman allegedly gave the deputies a short foot chase inside the store after breaking free from store personnel.

“That person was able to break free and start running,” said Royal. “The deputy ran briefly in her direction, he yelled the command to stop; she stopped and gave up without incident.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicions she stole clothing valued at $150.