[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
| Monday, Dec 16, 2019
shortlists
Courtesy: Oscars.Go.com.

 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Advocate”
* “American Factory”
* “The Apollo”
* “Apollo 11”
* “Aquarela”
* “The Biggest Little Farm”
* “The Cave”
* “The Edge of Democracy”
* “For Sama”
* “The Great Hack”
* “Honeyland”
* “Knock Down the House”
* “Maiden”
* “Midnight Family”
* “One Child Nation”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Ten films will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “After Maria”
* “Fire in Paradise”
* “Ghosts of Sugar Land”
* “In the Absence”
* “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
* “Life Overtakes Me”
* “The Nightcrawlers”
* “St. Louis Superman”
* “Stay Close”
* “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Ten films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category (formerly known as Foreign Language Film) for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round. They must have viewed the submitted films theatrically and met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Their seven choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

* Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”
* Estonia, “Truth and Justice”
* France, “Les Misérables”
* Hungary, “Those Who Remained”
* North Macedonia, “Honeyland”
* Poland, “Corpus Christi”
* Russia, “Beanpole”
* Senegal, “Atlantics”
* South Korea, “Parasite”
* Spain, “Pain and Glory”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Bombshell”
* “Dolemite Is My Name”
* “Downton Abbey”
* “Joker”
* “Judy”
* “Little Women”
* “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
* “1917”
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
* “Rocketman”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

* “Avengers: Endgame”
* “Bombshell”
* “The Farewell”
* “Ford v Ferrari”
* “Frozen II”
* “Jojo Rabbit”
* “Joker”
* “The King”
* “Little Women”
* “Marriage Story”
* “Motherless Brooklyn”
* “1917”
* “Pain and Glory”
* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
* “Us”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

* “Speechless” from “Aladdin”
* “Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”
* “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
* “Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”
* “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
* “Stand Up” from “Harriet”
* “Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
* “Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”
* “Spirit” from “The Lion King”
* “Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”
* “A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
* “High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”
* “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
* “Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-two films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Dcera (Daughter)”
* “Hair Love”
* “He Can’t Live without Cosmos”
* “Hors Piste”
* “Kitbull”
* “Memorable”
* “Mind My Mind”
* “The Physics of Sorrow”
* “Sister”
* “Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred ninety-one films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Brotherhood”
* “The Christmas Gift”
* “Little Hands”
* “Miller & Son”
* “Nefta Football Club”
* “The Neighbors’ Window”
* “Refugee”
* “Saria”
* “A Sister”
* “Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

VISUAL EFFECTS
Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Alita: Battle Angel”
* “Avengers: Endgame”
* “Captain Marvel”
* “Cats”
* “Gemini Man”
* “The Irishman”
* “The Lion King”
* “1917”
* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
* “Terminator: Dark Fate”

To download shortlists by category, click here.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS

The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
FULL STORY...

Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots

Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
FULL STORY...

Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars

Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main

Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: Photos with Santa, AvenuesSLS Fundraiser at Vincenzo’s

Dec. 14: Photos with Santa, AvenuesSLS Fundraiser at Vincenzo’s
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Santa and Ms. Claus will visit the Vincenzo’s Pizza – Newhall restaurant for photos with kids of all ages in a fundraiser for AvenuesSLS.org on Saturday, December 14, from noon to 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
The MAIN’s 2020 Season to Kick Off with Wizardly Comedy PUFFS
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
Bowman Student Recognized for Overcoming Adversity
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce after hours Christmas mixer will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Chamber to Collect Donations for Homeless Services at Next Mixer
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
Vying for its first league win of the season, the Santa Clarita Christian School boys soccer team faced off against Heritage League rivals Trinity Classical Academy at Central Park on Monday.
Santa Clarita Christian Boys Soccer Earns 1st League Win of 2019
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) honored several teachers this fall with the district’s 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.
CSUN Alumni Honored as LAUSD Teachers of the Year
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
Lady Matadors Return to the Hardwood
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
Education Department Launches 2019 California School Dashboard
Juvenile Detained on Suspicion of Brandishing Imitation Firearm in Saugus
Reports of a person having fired three to five shots in an alley behind a grocery store in Saugus Friday prompted a swift response by deputies and ended with one juvenile being detained.
Juvenile Detained on Suspicion of Brandishing Imitation Firearm in Saugus
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Typical SCV Home Sells for $625K in November; Condos at $415K
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Acting on the success of similar crackdowns this past year, local sheriff’s deputies targeted the safety of Santa Clarita Valley stores when they put Operation Safe Shop into action Friday.
‘Operation Safe Shop’ Nets 8 Arrests
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
Goats, donkeys and horses are not generally associated with the holiday season, but at the new Straightening Reins location and during the nonprofit’s inaugural “Holiday at the Ranch,” they are.
Straightening Reins Holds Grand Opening for New Facility
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
TMU Hoops: Younger Players Shine in Win Over San Diego Christian
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
Castaic School Board Considers Purchase of Lockdown Kits for Classrooms
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has selected Fred Malcomb as its president for the 2020 school year.
Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
Your Medicare Costs in 2020 | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Imagine preparing lunch for your family every day, if your family consisted of hundreds; the Bella Vida senior center does just that, serving lunch to hundreds of seniors every weekday.
Bella Vida – It’s Lunchtime at the SCV Senior Center
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2019 business award recipients, who will be honored at the 97th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, January 24.
SCV Chamber Names 2019 Business Award Honorees
%d bloggers like this: