Shortlists in 9 Categories Unveiled for 92nd Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Advocate”

* “American Factory”

* “The Apollo”

* “Apollo 11”

* “Aquarela”

* “The Biggest Little Farm”

* “The Cave”

* “The Edge of Democracy”

* “For Sama”

* “The Great Hack”

* “Honeyland”

* “Knock Down the House”

* “Maiden”

* “Midnight Family”

* “One Child Nation”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Ten films will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “After Maria”

* “Fire in Paradise”

* “Ghosts of Sugar Land”

* “In the Absence”

* “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

* “Life Overtakes Me”

* “The Nightcrawlers”

* “St. Louis Superman”

* “Stay Close”

* “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Ten films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category (formerly known as Foreign Language Film) for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round. They must have viewed the submitted films theatrically and met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Their seven choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

* Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”

* Estonia, “Truth and Justice”

* France, “Les Misérables”

* Hungary, “Those Who Remained”

* North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

* Poland, “Corpus Christi”

* Russia, “Beanpole”

* Senegal, “Atlantics”

* South Korea, “Parasite”

* Spain, “Pain and Glory”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Bombshell”

* “Dolemite Is My Name”

* “Downton Abbey”

* “Joker”

* “Judy”

* “Little Women”

* “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

* “1917”

* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

* “Rocketman”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

* “Avengers: Endgame”

* “Bombshell”

* “The Farewell”

* “Ford v Ferrari”

* “Frozen II”

* “Jojo Rabbit”

* “Joker”

* “The King”

* “Little Women”

* “Marriage Story”

* “Motherless Brooklyn”

* “1917”

* “Pain and Glory”

* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

* “Us”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

* “Speechless” from “Aladdin”

* “Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

* “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

* “Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

* “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

* “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

* “Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

* “Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

* “Spirit” from “The Lion King”

* “Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

* “A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

* “High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

* “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

* “Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-two films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Dcera (Daughter)”

* “Hair Love”

* “He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

* “Hors Piste”

* “Kitbull”

* “Memorable”

* “Mind My Mind”

* “The Physics of Sorrow”

* “Sister”

* “Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One hundred ninety-one films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Brotherhood”

* “The Christmas Gift”

* “Little Hands”

* “Miller & Son”

* “Nefta Football Club”

* “The Neighbors’ Window”

* “Refugee”

* “Saria”

* “A Sister”

* “Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

* “Alita: Battle Angel”

* “Avengers: Endgame”

* “Captain Marvel”

* “Cats”

* “Gemini Man”

* “The Irishman”

* “The Lion King”

* “1917”

* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

* “Terminator: Dark Fate”

To download shortlists by category, click here.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

