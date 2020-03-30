[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Monday, Mar 30, 2020

Photo: Nurses singing “We Need PPE’s” (personal protective equipment) in Oakland

 

Dr. Gene DorioHospital healthcare professionals are dying – many because they do not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, gowns, shoe booties, etc.

Countless hospitals for years utilized costly public relations, touting that their facility provided the best care insurance could buy. Many of us in medicine recognized the hype.

Statistically with this crisis, I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.

Numbers coming from East Coast teaching hospitals reveal exposure problems, but I wonder at private and nonprofit hospitals if this data could be buried because whistleblowing doctors and nurses have been threatened and financially silenced? Add the guise of “confidentiality” and HIPAA rules, and self-serving administrators can easily hide serious and culpable information.

Hospital healthcare professionals must be protected, so public health departments, local governments and other regulatory authorities must undertake careful scrutiny and demand truthful statistics.

Ask: How many doctors, nurses and hospital employees have been exposed and are now positive? How many are in quarantine? What criteria were used in allowing them back to work? And so forth.

Hospitals should show us the numbers and not jeopardize indispensable front-liners who are saving lives.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, Mar 30, 2020
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
READ MORE...

House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
READ MORE...

Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
READ MORE...

The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
READ MORE...

COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
READ MORE...

You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
As residents stay safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gold's Gym locations in Southern California are streaming free at-home workouts live on Instagram.
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals
Max, #A5360157, an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd, is ready to meet you by appointment at the Castaic Animal Care Center, for adoption.
Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
%d bloggers like this: