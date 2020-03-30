Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.
As residents stay safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gold's Gym locations in Southern California are streaming free at-home workouts live on Instagram.
Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
Max, #A5360157, an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd, is ready to meet you by appointment at the Castaic Animal Care Center, for adoption.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126, including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
