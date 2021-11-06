header image

1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
| Friday, Nov 5, 2021

The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.

 

Sidewalk Poetry 2022

Entry Deadline: Nov. 22, 2021

CALL FOR POETRY!

The Sidewalk Poetry Project 2022 is now open for submissions! The theme for this year is ‘What is Home?’

The poems should reflect on connections to physical or emotional spaces. What does Home mean to you?

The Sidewalk Poetry Project stamps original poetry into sections of damaged sidewalks that are being rehabilitated, so final locations will be determined by availability.

Selected poems may be placed near parks, bus stops, trailheads, crosswalks, schools, or shopping centers. Let the Santa Clarita landscape and the built environment be your inspiration.

Details on entry rules and deadlines can be found [HERE].

You can find previous winning poems [HERE].

 

Artist: Chiho Harazaki

Artist Reception

Tradition in Contemporary Art

Town Center Art Space

Nov. 10 – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Make plans to attend an artist reception to meet artist Chiho Harazaki of the newest exhibition at the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Mall.

There will be light refreshments and live koto and violin music performed by Cal Arts graduates Kozue Matsumoto and Kanoa Igarashi.

Chiho worked on-site for three days putting together the tape art mural and shoppers had the opportunity to watch the process and chat with the artist.

Visit the artist’s website: chihoharazaki.com.

 

Call for Artists

Creative Portraits

First Floor Gallery at City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for the next exhibition opening at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall in December.

The exhibit “Creative Portraits” will showcase unique and creative portraits of people, these can be abstract, surreal, or representative. Stray away from realistic portraits, think outside the box.

The portraits do not have to be self-portraits, they can be of another individual. Artworks should show only one (1) individual face (no group or multiple faces will be accepted). Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing, this includes but is not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles.

More details and the entry form are available [HERE].

 

Fine Craft Show Lane Coming Soon!

Part of Light Up Main Street

Old Town Newhall

Nov. 20, 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season browsing Fine Craft Show Lane in Old Town Newhall at the upcoming Light Up Main Street celebration.

The street will be adorned with thousands of lights and you will find real snow, crafts, performers, food and drinks, reindeer, photos with Santa, live music and dancing.

The lighting of the 23-foot Christmas tree will happen at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Old Town Newhall library.

Fine Craft Show Lane will feature one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season, from handcrafted jewelry and candles to beautifully designed purses and watercolor paintings.

In addition to local restaurants along Main Street, 10 food trucks offering a range of savory and sweet options will also be on site.

 

Other Upcoming Events This Month in Santa Clarita:

Flutterby Open Art Studio

The ARTree

Nov. 6 – 10:00 a.m.

 

Andy Hendrickson

JR’s Comedy Club

Nov. 6 – 7:00 p.m.

 

SCAA Art Classic

Valencia Mercedes Benz

Nov. 6 – Noon

 

Ahmed Bharoocha

JR’s Comedy Club

Nov. 13 – 7:00 p.m.

 

Monique Marvez

JR’s Comedy Club

Nov. 13 – 9:00 p.m.

 

A Day of Art

Assistance League of Santa Clarita

Nov. 14 – 11:00 a.m.

 

Artist Lecture

College of the Canyons

Nov. 16 – 2:30 p.m.

 

Antigone

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

Nov. 18 – 21

 

The Canyon

Nov 5 – T.S.O.L.

Nov 6 – Y&T

Nov 12 – Pablo Cruise

Nov 13 – Rush Tribute
California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup

California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Here is the upcoming events guide for California State Parks:
FULL STORY...

Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium

Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
The drums began, the horns followed and an outpour of cheers drowned any side conversations as William S. Hart High School’s Hart Regiment band and color guard marched into Cougar Stadium.
FULL STORY...

‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita

‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
The Salvation Army, in partnership with Sam's Club is bringing a holiday moment to Santa Clarita. 
FULL STORY...

Festival Of Trees To Support Boys And Girls Club

Festival Of Trees To Support Boys And Girls Club
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
Westfield Valencia Town Center is inviting all to this year's Festival of Trees, to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
