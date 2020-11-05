Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is “chalk”-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.

Sidewalk Poetry

Call for Entry Now Open

The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita. The Sidewalk Poetry Project stamps original poetry into sections of damaged sidewalks that are being rehabilitated. Selected poems may be placed near parks, bus stops, trailheads, crosswalks, schools, or shopping centers. The theme for 2021 is Poetry of Place and Community. Poems should reflect the cultural, natural and shared spaces in Santa Clarita. All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry and the contest is open to all ages. Poems must be the original work of the entrant.

The entry deadline is December 15, 2020. Find more details and the submission form [here].

New Calls for Artists Now Open

There are multiple new public art projects underway in Santa Clarita that are now open for artist applications.

The new Canyon Country Community Center is being built on a six-and-a-half-acre lot and the building has a ‘California Rustic’ theme. The indoor facilities include a gymnasium, fitness center, arts and crafts room, classroom, activity/multi-use rooms, and a teaching kitchen. Outdoor there is a play area and half basketball court, an event area, and a parking lot. As part of the new center, there will be several new public art pieces

Tile Wall – an artist will be chosen to create a tile mural artwork to be permanently located at the Canyon Country Community Center courtyard. The location will serve as a backdrop for weddings, events, banquets and gatherings. More details and the application can be found [here].

Sculpture Garden – three permanent sculptural artworks will be placed along the walking paths on the community center grounds. One artist will be chosen to complete all three works. More details and the application can be found [here].

Maintenance Hole Covers – up to 13 custom maintenance hole covers will be designed and installed in the Mercado parking lot. The artwork will have a water theme. More details and the application can be found [here].

In addition, there is a current Call for Artists to submit work to be considered for the newest Bike Rack Public Art project that will be installed in Old Town Newhall in 2021. Artists are encouraged to incorporate the thematic reflections of the Old Town Newhall area; heritage, literacy, arts and entertainment. More details and the application can be found [here].

Flutterby Open Art Studio

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

The ARTree is continuing Flutterby Open Art Studio on the first Saturday of every month – but with a twist! They are offering $10 Art Kits To-Go, each containing five craft projects. You must pre-register to make sure they don’t run out. You can pick them up this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10:00 a.m.

– 12:00 p.m. at their studios, located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall.

To pre-register, click [here].

The 29th Annual Virtual Fine Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Tuesday, Dec. 15

Mark your calendars. On Saturday, Nov. 14, the virtual 29th Annual Fine Craft Show will kick off with a video program highlighting some of our unique vendors. This month-long event will feature the same high-quality handmade items we’ve always had, but this year you can now shop from the comfort and safety of home. View the current vendor list, information for becoming a vendor and more updates [here].