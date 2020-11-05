header image

1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Sidewalk Poetry

From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is “chalk”-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.

Sidewalk Poetry

Call for Entry Now Open

The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita. The Sidewalk Poetry Project stamps original poetry into sections of damaged sidewalks that are being rehabilitated. Selected poems may be placed near parks, bus stops, trailheads, crosswalks, schools, or shopping centers. The theme for 2021 is Poetry of Place and Community. Poems should reflect the cultural, natural and shared spaces in Santa Clarita. All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry and the contest is open to all ages. Poems must be the original work of the entrant.
The entry deadline is December 15, 2020. Find more details and the submission form [here].

New Calls for Artists Now Open

There are multiple new public art projects underway in Santa Clarita that are now open for artist applications.

The new Canyon Country Community Center is being built on a six-and-a-half-acre lot and the building has a ‘California Rustic’ theme. The indoor facilities include a gymnasium, fitness center, arts and crafts room, classroom, activity/multi-use rooms, and a teaching kitchen. Outdoor there is a play area and half basketball court, an event area, and a parking lot. As part of the new center, there will be several new public art pieces

Tile Wall – an artist will be chosen to create a tile mural artwork to be permanently located at the Canyon Country Community Center courtyard. The location will serve as a backdrop for weddings, events, banquets and gatherings. More details and the application can be found [here].

Sculpture Garden – three permanent sculptural artworks will be placed along the walking paths on the community center grounds. One artist will be chosen to complete all three works. More details and the application can be found [here].

Maintenance Hole Covers – up to 13 custom maintenance hole covers will be designed and installed in the Mercado parking lot. The artwork will have a water theme. More details and the application can be found [here].

In addition, there is a current Call for Artists to submit work to be considered for the newest Bike Rack Public Art project that will be installed in Old Town Newhall in 2021. Artists are encouraged to incorporate the thematic reflections of the Old Town Newhall area; heritage, literacy, arts and entertainment. More details and the application can be found [here].

ARTree

Flutterby Open Art Studio

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

The ARTree is continuing Flutterby Open Art Studio on the first Saturday of every month – but with a twist! They are offering $10 Art Kits To-Go, each containing five craft projects. You must pre-register to make sure they don’t run out. You can pick them up this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10:00 a.m.
– 12:00 p.m. at their studios, located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall.
To pre-register, click [here].

Virtual Fine Craft Show

The 29th Annual Virtual Fine Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Tuesday, Dec. 15

Mark your calendars. On Saturday, Nov. 14, the virtual 29th Annual Fine Craft Show will kick off with a video program highlighting some of our unique vendors. This month-long event will feature the same high-quality handmade items we’ve always had, but this year you can now shop from the comfort and safety of home. View the current vendor list, information for becoming a vendor and more updates [here].
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is "chalk"-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020

Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has selected its 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners from the 85 poems submitted by local poets for the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
FULL STORY...

Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup

Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project

Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
FULL STORY...
