Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 23, 2023

By Press Release

sidewalk vendorsThe Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County’s growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.

Sidewalk vendors can sign up for free one-on-one counseling and informational webinars, such as business accounting and taxes, developing operational procedures, and getting a health permit, learn about contracting with the county and partners and stay in touch on upcoming opportunities to access new code compliant carts.

To register with the Department of Economic Opportunity as a street vendor and more visit opportunity.lacounty.gov.

