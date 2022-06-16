header image

1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Sierra Fire Holds at 11 Acres, 90% Containment
| Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
LACoFD

Los Angeles County firefighters lay out water lines in preparation for fire helicopters to land at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus. Dan Watson/The Signal.

Courtesy of The Signal www.signalscv.com

 

Firefighters announced Thursday morning that the Sierra Fire burning north of Santa Clarita had been held to 11 acres and they had reached 90% containment.

Today in SCV History (June 16)
