header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Food Drive crop

Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .

The drive, running through Dec. 13, is utilizing an Amazon Wish List to make donating easy and impactful for the community.

Visit this link to donate: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2EXI13BUTBHKX?ref_=wl_share

Food Drive
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive

Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
FULL STORY...

iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform

iLEAD Eighth Grader Zoya Kalinsky Advocates for Global Education Reform
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
Zoya Kalinsky, an eighth grader at iLEAD Hybrid Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, a tuition-free TK-12 institution, has emerged as a powerful voice for global education reform.
FULL STORY...

VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships

VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard capped off a stellar 2024 Fall season by securing a first-place victory in the 2A division at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in West Covina.
FULL STORY...

Wilk Awards $5,000 Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools

Wilk Awards $5,000 Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Senator Scott Wilk presented a $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools to fund a new lending closet at the School of Business and Innovation, which will provide essential clothing, hygiene products, and supplies for foster and homeless youth.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy

Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. 
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
SCVNews.com