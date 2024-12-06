Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive

|
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
1864
- Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index
]
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
1938
- Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story
]
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
