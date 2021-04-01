Firefighters work to contain a vehicle fire on Highway 14 Thursday, April 1, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol

SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 1, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a solo vehicle on fire shortly after 9:30 a.m., near the Placerita Canyon Road exit, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“There’s a vehicle rolling in the HOV lane,” Lua said of the reports.

Firefighters received additional reports that the blaze had spread to the brush, but once they’d arrived, they reported that the brush was only smoldering, Lua added.

The fire was deemed under control at 9:46 a.m., per fire officials.

A SigAlert was issued for the carpool lane, as well as No. 1 and 2 lanes, for at least 30 minutes as firefighters worked to mop up the blaze, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...