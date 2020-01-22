[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 22
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
sign-stealing scandal - Photo: Stephen K. Peeples

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demand the awarding of two World Series titles to the LA Dodgers in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal currently rocking Major League Baseball.

The resolution by the City Council comes a week after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the results of an investigation into the sign-stealing by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series.

Manfred said the investigation found an elaborate system rigged by the Astros to steal the signs shared between the pitcher’s mound and the staff in the bullpen. Loud banging sounds corresponded to pitches that batters could expect, the investigation revealed.

The league hit the Astros with a $5 million fine and other penalties. According to Manfred, the investigation found the Astros stole signs during the 2017 regular season, during the World Series and into the 2018 season. The Astros went on to beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, four games to three.

Now sports fans and the LA City Council say the Astros’ win is marred by the scandal and want Manfred to award the 2017 title to the Dodgers. They say the Dodgers should also be awarded the 2018 World Series since Manfred said the victor in that series – the Boston Red Sox – faces a similar investigation.

The Red Sox’s manager in 2018, Alex Cora, was previously the Astros’ bench coach. A day after Manfred announced the findings of the investigation against the Astros, the Red Sox organization parted ways with Cora.

The MLB did not immediately respond to the City Council’s resolution.

In a statement, Councilman and resolution co-author Gil Cedillo called the sign-stealing scandal “a matter of equity and justice.”

“Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers,” said Cedillo. “They got beat by teams that were cheating. We know that the Astros cheated, and they were advantaged by it.”

He added, “This could send an important message to little boys and girls that you need to play hard by the rules, or you can learn that cheating is the new normal. We want it to be clear that this city spoke up for its team.”

City officials said they have not spoken to the Dodgers’ organization about Tuesday’s resolution.

While the Dodgers did not comment on Tuesday’s vote, the team said last week it had been asked by Major League Baseball not to talk about the investigations as it is “inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club. The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series and will have no further comment at this time.”

— By Nathan Solis
