SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV’s monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.

The organizations that received donations are Zoe International, Bridge to Home, Coco Moms, Family Promise, Finally Family Home, Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, Hart District Wellness Center, Child and Family Center, Circle of Hope and Single Mother’s Outreach.

Additionally, SIGSCV will be investing more than $23,000 in enhancing and upscaling its own programs, including Dream It, Be It, Live Your Dream Awards and the Go Girls Program.

The charitable distributions and program enhancements aim to support local non-profits and empower women and girls in the community. SIGSCV is committed to creating positive change and impact by supporting organizations that share its mission.

“As a non-profit organization, we are dedicated to revamping our impactful programs that benefit local students and supporting other non-profits that share our mission of empowering women and girls,” said Renee Leon, VP of Programs and incoming President. “We are thrilled to be able to donate over $44,000 to local non-profits and invest over $23,000 in our own programs that directly impact women and girls right here in Santa Clarita.”

SIGSCV is a non-profit organization that relies on the support of sponsors and donors to make its programs and donations possible.

Annual fundraisers including The Wine Affair, fashion show and other events. SIGSCV recently announced the second annual Cheri Fleming Rising Star Legacy Award and luncheon will be held on June 11.

Officials of SIGSCV released a statement that “the organization is thankful to all of its supporters who have joined its efforts to empower women and girls in the community.”

“We consider it our honor and privilege to give back to our community. We are grateful for all of our members, sponsors and donors who have joined us in our efforts to create a better future for all,” said Holly Hanlin, SIGSCV President.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization with more than 66,000 members in 120 countries that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

For more information about SIGSCV and its programs, visit sigscv.org.

