Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser

Circle of Hope is currently acquiring items that can be used in their upcoming Twilight Tea online silent auction.

The auction is set to begin online one week prior to the event which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The online auction is open to the general public and purchasing a ticket to the main event is not required to bid on auction items. Circle of Hope is looking for any new unused items, gift certificates, donations of a service, beauty care items, household décor, jewelry, children’s items, empty large baskets or containers, wines or liquor, entertainment items or any items suitable to be auctioned alone or to be used as part of a larger themed basket.

Donated items can picked up at your home or business or dropped off at the Circle of Hope offices. If dropping off, it is recommended to call first as staff is in the office limited hours.

If you would like to make a donation of any kind to be used in the silent auction, please call Circle of Hope at (661) 254-5218 or email info@circleofhopeinc.org.