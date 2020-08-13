Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser

|
August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
