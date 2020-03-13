[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Silver Spur, SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Postponed in Response to COVID-19
Friday, Mar 13, 2020

Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The 2020 Silver Spur Celebration honoring Bruce Fortine–which was scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 14 at Santa Clarita Studios–and the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off–which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia–have been postponed in light of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The event organizers sent out emails to attendees, sponsors, and supporters announcing the postponement as well as assuring the events will be rescheduled.

An email from Cathy Ritz of the College of the Canyons Foundation stated:

“Dear Silver Spur Sponsors and Supporters –

As you know, we reached out to you earlier today to solicit your feedback about attending the Silver Spur Celebration in light of concerns regarding the potential spread of coronavirus. Based on your feedback, we have decided to postpone the March 14 event honoring Bruce Fortine.

We appreciate your honest and sincere responses, as well as your overwhelming desire to honor Bruce. With that in mind, we will reschedule the event to a later date so that we can celebrate Bruce in customary Silver Spur fashion!

Bruce appreciates all of your support and well wishes and hopes everyone stays healthy during this difficult time.

We look forward to sending you a new Save-the-Date invitation – so stay tuned!”

Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro, Founders and Chairs of the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, noted in an email and announcement on social media the following:

“Regretfully, we are forced to postpone the SCV Charity Chili Cook Off that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. We have worked tirelessly for almost a year to bring this event together and we are heartbroken to have to postpone, but feel it is our only option.

Given the developing situation with the uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus we have decided to postpone the event for a future date to be determined once this epidemic is over.

We want to take this time to thank all our sponsors, chili cookers, volunteers and people in the community that have bought tickets to the event. We promise to get back to everyone with the new date and look forward to still holding a fun, successful event to be able to still give our two wonderful charities a donation.

Thank you for your understanding, while we regroup with new date.”

No word has been given on when the events will now take place.

For more information about the Silver Spur Celebration, click [here].

For more information about the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, click [here].
