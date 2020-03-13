Silver Spur, SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Postponed in Response to COVID-19

Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The 2020 Silver Spur Celebration honoring Bruce Fortine–which was scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 14 at Santa Clarita Studios–and the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off–which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia–have been postponed in light of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The event organizers sent out emails to attendees, sponsors, and supporters announcing the postponement as well as assuring the events will be rescheduled.
An email from Cathy Ritz of the College of the Canyons Foundation stated:
“Dear Silver Spur Sponsors and Supporters –
As you know, we reached out to you earlier today to solicit your feedback about attending the Silver Spur Celebration in light of concerns regarding the potential spread of coronavirus. Based on your feedback, we have decided to postpone the March 14 event honoring Bruce Fortine.
We appreciate your honest and sincere responses, as well as your overwhelming desire to honor Bruce. With that in mind, we will reschedule the event to a later date so that we can celebrate Bruce in customary Silver Spur fashion!
Bruce appreciates all of your support and well wishes and hopes everyone stays healthy during this difficult time.
We look forward to sending you a new Save-the-Date invitation – so stay tuned!”
Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro, Founders and Chairs of the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, noted in an email and announcement on social media the following:
“Regretfully, we are forced to postpone the SCV Charity Chili Cook Off that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. We have worked tirelessly for almost a year to bring this event together and we are heartbroken to have to postpone, but feel it is our only option.
Given the developing situation with the uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus we have decided to postpone the event for a future date to be determined once this epidemic is over.
We want to take this time to thank all our sponsors, chili cookers, volunteers and people in the community that have bought tickets to the event. We promise to get back to everyone with the new date and look forward to still holding a fun, successful event to be able to still give our two wonderful charities a donation.
Thank you for your understanding, while we regroup with new date.”
No word has been given on when the events will now take place.
For more information about the Silver Spur Celebration, click [here].
For more information about the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, click [here].
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world
Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.
Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall
