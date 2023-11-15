Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees

Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist. Artists lending their talents this year are Tannaz Santos, Anahita Perez, Patty Haft, Willy Arroyo, Brielle Oakley and Harriette Knight.

Upon meeting and engaging with their paired honoree, each artist finds the inspiration and creativity necessary to design a composition in their field of artistic expertise.

Empowering HeArts 2024 is a night of celebration, inspiration and empowerment. The fundraising event is an annual gala celebrating single parents who have changed lives and shaped their communities. It bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression in an annual arts competition.

The art specially created for the event will be displayed at the gala, to be held at Sand Canyon Country Club on Feb. 24. The compositions are juried with two prizes awarded:

Dottie Award — awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story.

People’s Choice -— awarded by the gala attendees from votes taken at the event.

Single Mothers Outreach hopes that through sharing these powerful stories in word and art, these extraordinary parents will impact and inspire others to rise above their own circumstances.

Early bird tickets are available at EmpoweringHeArts2024.com.

Sponsorships are also available.

Empowering HeArts is Single Mothers Outreach signature fundraising event. All donations go to further Single Mothers Outreach’s mission of empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive.

For help or to donate, visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org.

