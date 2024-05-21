Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department’s annual end of the year celebratory dinner.

Images from the 2024 Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Dinner held Thursday, May 16, are available here.

To be eligible for the Academic Excellence Award student-athletes must have competed in their sport for two seasons and demonstrate tremendous leadership qualities, with the student’s combined GPA also a determining factor in recognizing award winners.

The honorees for the 2023-24 academic year are:

– Faith Abt: Women’s Tennis

– Oscar Adolfsson: Football

– Laurel Durkin: Women’s Soccer

– Jonah El-Farrah: Men’s Basketball

– Sam Regez: Men’s Cross Country / Track & Field

– Ryan Shepherd: Women’s Soccer / Softball

In all, the college’s 2024 graduating class includes nearly 100 student-athletes, with a combined GPA above 3.0 (for fall 2023 semester), who will be earning an associate degree and/or transferring to a four-year school.

Those numbers included individuals from 14 of the college’s intercollegiate athletic programs and eight dual-sport student-athletes.

Several COC student-athletes have already committed to play their sport at the four-year level, with many more still weighing both their athletic and academic options.

