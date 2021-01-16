header image

January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
A healthcare worker gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Vaccination center on Friday, 011520, 011520. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.

With hopes to greatly expand vaccination capacity in the county, Six Flags and CSUN are two of five mass vaccination sites opening Jan. 19 and is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people per day, per site, according to county officials.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is honored to provide its parking lot to serve as a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination location in order to facilitate a broader distribution of vaccinations,” said Jerry Certonio, manager of marketing and public relations for Six Flags.

Six Flags will be the second vaccination site to open in the Santa Clarita Valley as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital opened its vaccination site Wednesday and anticipates 500 vaccinations per day, according to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody.

Vaccinations are expected to be administered to those eligible to be vaccinated per the L.A. County Department of Public Health guidelines and are administered by appointment only.

Currently, in L.A. County, only certain sectors in Phase 1A, which include healthcare workers and staff or residents in skilled nursing facilities, are eligible to receive a vaccine as the county aims to complete this phase of vaccinations by the end of January.

“The county’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic rely on using all of the tools that we have available,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes SCV, in a prepared statement. “As science and health experts continue to address this pandemic, these vaccines will help reduce the spread of the disease in Los Angeles County. These sites will help support the county’s efforts to protect our residents and restore the fabric of our communities.”

The next phase, Phase 1B, which Public Health anticipates to begin in early February, will allow those age 65 and older, and frontline essential workers to be vaccinated.

The county also launched a website to navigate which tier is currently offered the vaccine and what tier will be next. Residents will also be able to view a list of vaccination sites and make appointments.

As of Thursday, LA County remained in the state’s most restrictive tier for reopening as the county reported more than 17,000 new cases and 287 new deaths in a 24-hour period.

To visit the county’s vaccination website, visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com.
