May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills
Tiburcio Vasquez
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
| Tuesday, May 13, 2025
hurricane haror

Thursday, May 15 is International Water Safety Day. With water parks spread across more than a dozen states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in Valencia, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leader in water safety education.

As the temps heat up and people flock to beaches and parks for refreshing fun, here are a few tips and reminders from the aquatics teams at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia.

Things to know:

Always practice a feet-first water entry and don’t swim alone.

The color of a swimsuit matters as some colors disappear easily under water and it makes it hard to find small children or inexperienced swimmers that may slip under. Choose swimsuits in bright primary colors, like red or yellow. Avoic dark color swimsuits like black or navy blue.

A submersion event does not stop once you are above water. Aspirating water can lead to complications sometimes hours after an event. Be sure to look for persistent coughing, chest pain, lethargy and/or vomiting. If one or more of these symptoms are exhibited after a submersion event, seek medical care as soon as possible, including visiting the closest hospital emergency room.

The sun is not the only factor of dehydration. Even on overcast days, dehydration is real. It is important to take breaks from swimming and drink fresh water often. Swimming is a strenuous exercise. The combination of sun, sweat and exercise will lead to dehydration quickly if you are not aware.

Lifejackets are not a replacement for a responsible adult or swim skills. While life jackets are always encouraged, it can lead to overconfidence or a false sense of security. Knowing your abilities, or the abilities of those you are supervising, is the #1 lifesaver.

Lifeguards practice a 10/20 rule, they can scan in 10 seconds and reach in 20 seconds.

For more information visit International Water Safety Day.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles in Valencia, is adjacent to Six Flags Magic Mountain. Opening for the season on Saturday, May 24, this year the 25-acre park is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary and has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation.

For more information visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
05-13-2025 Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Recognizes International Water Safety Day
SCVNews.com