Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days

Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.

The current calendar shows the park will be closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in November (except Thanksgiving week) and in December (except the weeks before and after Christmas).

Magic Mountain has not announced whether this new schedule will continue into 2023.

Alexandria French, a Six Flags Magic Mountain Marketing & Communications publicist, said the changes in the operating calendar “will allow the park to deliver a more exceptional guest experience.”

Guests should check the Magic Mountain website for the most up-to-date operating days and hours when planning their visit.

