West Coast Racers. Photo courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

 

Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 13, 2020

By Stephen K. Peeples

Joining other theme parks in Southern California and across the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has temporarily suspended operations as of Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six Flags has also suspended operations at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, in Northern California between Sacramento and San Francisco.

Magic Mountain park had closed earlier this week due to rain.

Park managers will re-evaluate the situation at the end of March, according to Six Flags.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” Six Flags said in its announcement Friday.

The same operations suspension is in effect for Six Flags’ other theme parks as well:

* Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona
* Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia
* Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas
* Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas
* Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
* Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri
* Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Maryland
* Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York

“We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” Mike Spanos, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said in a statement.

Ticketholders seeking information about a previously scheduled visit are being directed to this webpage.

