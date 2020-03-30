[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
| Monday, Mar 30, 2020
Six Flags Magic Mountain entrance

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement, which follows:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority.

“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.

“For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).

“For more information, please go to https://sixflags.com/magicmountain/coronavirus.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-30-2020 Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
03-30-2020 Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
03-27-2020 Relief Passage Does Little to Keep Stock Market Afloat
03-26-2020 Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
03-25-2020 Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
%d bloggers like this: