Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement, which follows:

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority.

“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.

“For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).

“For more information, please go to https://sixflags.com/magicmountain/coronavirus.”