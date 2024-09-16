header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Filming

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 20.

The productions filming locally are:

“XSHOT Motor Soakers” (Sideshow Productions) (Commercial)

“Chase” (World War Seven) (Commercial)

“SWAT” (Topanga Productions) (TV)

“NCIS” (CBS Television)(TV)

“Dr. Odyssey” (20th Century Fox) (TV)

“Film 133” (Golden Era Productions) (Non-Profit)

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance.
FULL STORY...
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance.
Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
An exclusive Ransomeware webinar "Ransomeware, Don't Be the Next Victim!" will be hosted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.- noon by Shield IT Networks, in partnership with Lucas Insurance Services. It will be free for VIA members.
Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
As part of the Third Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, Judith Modrak will lead the Imaginary Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop.
Oct.19: Business for Artists Fossils Sculpture Making Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 20.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 17 Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
SR-14 Scoping Meeting Postponed
CalTrans, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, planned on holding two scoping meetings to receive public input on enhancing the safety of State Route 14. However, less than a week before the first scoping meeting was to be held, it was announced that the meetings would be postponed for an undetermined period of time.
SR-14 Scoping Meeting Postponed
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, "Nature's Palette," in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Natures’s Palette’ Art Exhibition to Feature in City Hall
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Vallarta Supermarkets Inc., headquartered in Santa Clarita, is continuing to expand within California.
Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Locations
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
As a father of three, I understand firsthand the importance of guiding our children through open communication and keeping them engaged in extracurricular activities and sports to foster their growth.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Third Annual Fall Hiking Challenge where participants are challenged to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles in the Newhall Pass Open Space and surrounding trails.
Santa Clarita Announces Fall Hike a Marathon Challenge
Sept. 19: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 19: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
L.A. County Parks Invites Public to SCV Community Meetings
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting community meetings this month at 67 parks and nature center locations, including Castaic Sports Complex and Placerita Canyon Nature Center in the month of September.
L.A. County Parks Invites Public to SCV Community Meetings
Sept. 16-20: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 for paving work.
Sept. 16-20: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
Sept. 17: Planning Commission Continues Hearing on Speedway Property
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 17: Planning Commission Continues Hearing on Speedway Property
Hart District Names Van Oss, Overdevest to Leadership Team
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Valerie Van Oss as the new Director of Fiscal Services and Mark Overdevest as the new assistant principal at Valencia High School.
Hart District Names Van Oss, Overdevest to Leadership Team
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
No. 16 Canyons Drops 31-20 Result to No. 13 Citrus
No. 16 College of the Canyons took an early first quarter lead before suffering a 31-20 loss to visiting No. 13 Citrus College in its season opener at Cougar Stadium.
No. 16 Canyons Drops 31-20 Result to No. 13 Citrus
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fifth annual Health & Wellness Forum - The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage
SCVNews.com