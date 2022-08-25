header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 24
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
| Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in L.A. County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.

The SCVEDC would like to acknowledge six local employers AMS Fulfillment (#61)LBW Insurance (#119)Lief Labs (#48)LIFT innovate (#24)Packform (#2), and Valencia Pipe Co. (#38) on making it onto the 2022 list.

Packform and VPC make their second consecutive return to the list, with LIFT innovate hitting three years in a row, and Lief Labs celebrating their fourth.

These businesses have continued to find innovative ways to be successful, growing rapidly despite the difficulties from the pandemic.

In 2021 Four of these same companies also made the rankings of the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the entire US.

This years Inc. 5000 list features two repeat winners from the SCV with Lief Labs receiving their seventh nomination, and TLK Fusion earning a third consecutive ranking. Check out the links below for the full lists of this year’s winners:
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp. 
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in LA County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic for the week of Aug. 22. 
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day
Impulse Music Co. will be hosting their very first Open House Day on Friday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CSUN Hosts SDSU & SIUE For Regular Season Open This Week
CSUN opens its 44th season of varsity men's soccer this week with a pair of home matches. The Matadors begin a season for the first time on the Matador Soccer Field pitch since 2017 Thursday night when CSUN welcomes San Diego State to Northridge at 7 p.m.
Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, won the People’s Choice Award at Werks Reunion on Aug. 19.
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break.
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for those seeking to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website. 
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
California Smoke Spotter 2.0 App Tracks Smoke Forecasts for SCV
California Air Resources Board releases California Smoke Spotter 2.0. The new app features will help users track wildfire smoke.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8.
Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month
In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.
Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident
Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.
Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Porsche Santa Clarita Debuts 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa ‘Safari’
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, has unveiled its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari” at the recent Werks Reunion event in Monterey, Calif. as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
