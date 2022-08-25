Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.

The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in L.A. County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.

The SCVEDC would like to acknowledge six local employers AMS Fulfillment (#61), LBW Insurance (#119), Lief Labs (#48), LIFT innovate (#24), Packform (#2), and Valencia Pipe Co. (#38) on making it onto the 2022 list.

Packform and VPC make their second consecutive return to the list, with LIFT innovate hitting three years in a row, and Lief Labs celebrating their fourth.

These businesses have continued to find innovative ways to be successful, growing rapidly despite the difficulties from the pandemic.

In 2021 Four of these same companies also made the rankings of the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the entire US.

This years Inc. 5000 list features two repeat winners from the SCV with Lief Labs receiving their seventh nomination, and TLK Fusion earning a third consecutive ranking. Check out the links below for the full lists of this year’s winners:

