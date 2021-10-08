Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board

The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
The District Teacher of the Year is Shelley Turski, a Science teacher at La Mesa Junior High School. Turski was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored Wednesday night were:
Robert Walker, Academy of the Canyons
Heather Coo, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Sheryl Valenzuela, Bowman High School
Steven Rector, Canyon High School
Hannah Mistry, Castaic High School
Courtney Straka, Golden Valley High School
Diana De La Maza, Hart High School
Shelley Turski, Las Mesa Junior High School
Don Musella, Learning Post Academy
Elizabeth Leon, Placerita Junior High School
Melinda Wignal, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Mitzi Mandel, Rio Norte Junior High School
Ashley Winkler, Saugus High School
Kathlee Coleman, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Jennifer Burrill, Valencia High School
Heather Frame, West Ranch High School
“Recognizing our outstanding teachers is one of the best nights of the year,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These 16 teachers have shown an ability to connect at the deepest level during one of the most challenging years we’ve had in education. I thank them for their dedication and commitment to serve our students.”
