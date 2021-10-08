Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board

The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.

The District Teacher of the Year is Shelley Turski, a Science teacher at La Mesa Junior High School. Turski was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored Wednesday night were:

Robert Walker, Academy of the Canyons

Heather Coo, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Sheryl Valenzuela, Bowman High School

Steven Rector, Canyon High School

Hannah Mistry, Castaic High School

Courtney Straka, Golden Valley High School

Diana De La Maza, Hart High School

Shelley Turski, Las Mesa Junior High School

Don Musella, Learning Post Academy

Elizabeth Leon, Placerita Junior High School

Melinda Wignal, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Mitzi Mandel, Rio Norte Junior High School

Ashley Winkler, Saugus High School

Kathlee Coleman, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Jennifer Burrill, Valencia High School

Heather Frame, West Ranch High School

“Recognizing our outstanding teachers is one of the best nights of the year,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These 16 teachers have shown an ability to connect at the deepest level during one of the most challenging years we’ve had in education. I thank them for their dedication and commitment to serve our students.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...