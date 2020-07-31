Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested the same woman twice in three days on felony ID theft charges for allegedly possessing bogus driver’s licenses.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“A 23-year-old woman — arrested Tuesday on fraud charges after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Saugus to warn and/or cite her for pulling a skateboarder behind her car and she was in possession of a ‘fake’ driver’s license with a forged California seal — was rearrested by deputies Thursday afternoon on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

“She was once again found to be using a ‘fake’ driver’s license with a forged seal.

“Deputies promptly arrested her on felony identity theft charges, the second time in two days, and transported her to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.”