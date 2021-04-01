Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes

Highlights include bringing a dozen first time participants to shred the slopes, including three children under the age of nine, and Larry Dunn, a high-level quadriplegic with limited upper body function who was able to ski the half pipe.
“My first time sit-skiing was thrilling, I didn’t think I would ever ski again,” said Larry Dunn, C-4 quadriplegic. “A big thank you to Triumph for giving me this opportunity. What a great day!”
Triumph is currently seeking contributions to ensure it can continue to provide critical support services and activities to people who suffer paralyzing injuries and are dealing with a disability. All donations are tax-deductible.
“We are grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers at United States Adaptive Recreation Center,” said Triumph Foundation’s Doug Harker. “They have an amazing program and we love partnering with them every year.”
About Triumph Foundation
Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help children, adults, and Veterans with Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders to triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day. Services include giving people who are newly paralyzed Care Baskets that are filled with information and resources, providing grants to help obtain necessary equipment, supplies, and services; assisting with home modifications for wheelchair accessibility; leading support groups; and holding adaptive recreational programs to support disabled athletes. Outreach and peer support are provided throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, and San Diego Counties. To date, the organization has touched the lives of over 12,000 individuals with disabilities; given $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; delivered over 2,000 Care Baskets full of resources to those newly injured, and regularly visits 23 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout Southern California.
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence marked its fourth anniversary by holding a virtual "thank you" to the many volunteers the organization credits for helping to provide life-changing support to a total of 94 foster youth since its founding.
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
