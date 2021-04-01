header image

April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
| Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
Triumph 3

Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.

Highlights include bringing a dozen first time participants to shred the slopes, including three children under the age of nine, and Larry Dunn, a high-level quadriplegic with limited upper body function who was able to ski the half pipe.

“My first time sit-skiing was thrilling, I didn’t think I would ever ski again,” said Larry Dunn, C-4 quadriplegic. “A big thank you to Triumph for giving me this opportunity. What a great day!”

Triumph is currently seeking contributions to ensure it can continue to provide critical support services and activities to people who suffer paralyzing injuries and are dealing with a disability. All donations are tax-deductible.

“We are grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers at United States Adaptive Recreation Center,” said Triumph Foundation’s Doug Harker. “They have an amazing program and we love partnering with them every year.”

To view Triumph’s highlight video, click [here].

About Triumph Foundation
Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help children, adults, and Veterans with Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders to triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day. Services include giving people who are newly paralyzed Care Baskets that are filled with information and resources, providing grants to help obtain necessary equipment, supplies, and services; assisting with home modifications for wheelchair accessibility; leading support groups; and holding adaptive recreational programs to support disabled athletes. Outreach and peer support are provided throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, and San Diego Counties. To date, the organization has touched the lives of over 12,000 individuals with disabilities; given $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; delivered over 2,000 Care Baskets full of resources to those newly injured, and regularly visits 23 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout Southern California.

Triumph 2

Triumph 3

Triumph 3
