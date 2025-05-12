header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
| Sunday, May 11, 2025

SKip-Newhall-portrait-copy-scaledDr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.

Newhall was born April 15, 1938 in San Francisco to Scott and Ruth Newhall.

In the 1980s he legally changed his name to X.X. from his birth name of Nicholas.

Newhall was a member of the technical staff for Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena from 1961 to 1997.

His areas of work and research included spacecraft trajectory calculation, spacecraft mission operations and spacecraft orbit determination, along with planetary ephemeris development (creating a mathematical model of the motion of solar-system bodies), radio astronomy and very-long-baseline interferometry, as well as solar system astronomy and lunar laser ranging.

Newhall graduated “with Distinction” from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a minor in Physics in 1960.
He received his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics in 1972 from California Institute of Technology.

After retiring from JPL, Newhall frequently gave presentations on scientific topics, such as “The Theory of Relativity and Interstellar Space Flight” and “Scaling: The Effects of Size on Structure and Motion.”

Newhall spent years on personal projects and science-related hobbies, including a project he started in 2004, taking the temperature at Death Valley National Park.

He submitted his findings in an annual report each March to the National Park Service.

His notable findings included recording a temperature of 134 degrees Fahrenheit. On July 17, 2005, at about 5 p.m., tying the world record set in Death Valley in 1913.

“I wanted to prove Death Valley is hotter where I’m at in comparison to Furnace Creek,” he said, in an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, referring to the site of the park’s official visitor’s center, where the National Weather Service takes temperature readings.
Newhall took his temperature readings on the west side of Death Valley, somewhere in the salt basin.

He traveled to Death Valley every few weeks from the SCV in his trusty 1988 Toyota Celica. The car, which he maintained with regular oil changes racked up more than 500,000 original miles.

Newhall held a birthday party for his car every 100,000 miles, with the last party for the car held in 2009.

His Facebook page features a photo is of the Celica’s odometer registering 555,555.5 miles on Feb. 17, 2012.

Newhall enjoyed throwing parties, including his annual July 4 beer-tasting parties.

Another of Newhall’s passions was his “Leap Second Party.” The Los Angeles Daily News covered his party on Dec. 31, 2005.

His Leap Second Party held June 30, 2012 attracted more than 40 wine-drinking, hors d’oeuvres-nibbling friends and neighbors who listened attentively as Newhall explained the concept of the “leap second.”

His party offered guests a display of five highly accurate digital clocks to witness the moment when an extra second of time was added to the world’s 24-hour and one second day.

Leap seconds have been occurring since 1972, every one to seven years, as needed to maintain Earth time. A variety of factors, like a powerful earthquake, can cause the Earth to lose a fraction of a second, which adds up over time.

After many years of discussions by different standards bodies, in November 2022, at the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures, it was decided to abandon the leap second by or before 2035.

Newhall was an active supporter of various SCV nonprofits, including serving on the College of the Canyons Foundation Board of Directors 2010-2013. He also was involved in the early years with the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley annual fundraising auction.
Newhall’s parents, Scott and Ruth Newhall, owned and edited The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita between 1963 and 1988.

Newhall’s great-great grandfather, Henry Mayo Newhall (May 13, 1825 – March 13, 1882) was an American businessman whose extensive land holdings became the communities of Newhall, Saugus and Valencia, and the city of Santa Clarita. He was born in Saugus, Mass. and came to California in search of gold during the California Gold Rush. Delayed on his way to the gold fields, he opened an auction house in San Francisco, H.M. Newhall & Company.

Henry Newhall invested in rail companies and became president of the San Francisco and San Jose Rail Road. In 1870, when he and his partners sold the company to Southern Pacific Railroad, he joined its board of directors.

He purchased 143,000 acres of Mexican land grants in Santa Barbara County and Monterey County.

He also purchased the historic land grant 46,460-acre Rancho San Francisco in the Santa Clarita Valley for $2/acre. Henry Newhall granted a right-of-way to Southern Pacific Railroad through what is now Newhall Pass, and he also sold a portion of the land to the company which built the town it named Newhall. He named the first station on the rail line Saugus after his hometown of Saugus, Mass.

Henry Newhall’s heirs incorporated the Newhall Land and Farming Company, which oversaw the construction of Valencia. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was named in his honor.

Skip Newhall is survived by his wife, Lorena Sumaoang. They were married in 2014. He is also survived by his brother Tony Newhall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Ruth Newhall, sister Penny Newhall and brother Jonathan Newhall.

No information on services has been announced.

In a video on SCVTV.com Skip and Tony Newhall sat down with Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society and talked about the origins of the Newhall family, The Signal Newspaper and how they had a hand in running the KKK out of Santa Clarita. View the video here.

https://scvtv.com/2024/05/29/skip-and-tony-newhall-the-family-name-legacy/

Skip newhall toyota Celica Feb. 17 2012
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.
FULL STORY...
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Friday, May 9, 2025
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
FULL STORY...
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
Friday, May 9, 2025
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Dr. X.X. Skip Newhall, 87, died Sunday, May 4. A long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, Newhall was the great-great grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall.
Skip Newhall, 87, Great-great Grandson of Henry Mayo Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
SCVNews.com