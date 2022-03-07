Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society! For three days, March 16, 17 and 18, Slater’s 50/50 at Westfield Valencia Town Center is supporting the Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society with a fundraiser sure to be welcoming and delicious.

Slater’s 50/50, has award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, salads, pastas, sandwiches, wings, milkshakes, an espresso bar, and the only self-service beer taps in the valley! Something for everyone! When you dine inside or on the heated patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the three days of this fundraiser, mention that you are there to support the American Cancer Society, and Slater’s 50/50 will donate 15% of your total, including food, beverages, and alcohol. For a link to this and other Relay For Life fundraisers, go to Facebook.com/SCVRelay.

“Hope Around the World” is the theme for this year’s Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley, taking place on May 14 at Central Park—27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus. To register for Relay go to www.SCVRelay.org.

When you dine at Slater’s for this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding vital cancer research since 1946. ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 .

Slater’s 50/50 at Westfield Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355.

