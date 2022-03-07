header image

March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Slaters 50-50 Fundraiser

Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society! For three days, March 16, 17 and 18, Slater’s 50/50 at Westfield Valencia Town Center is supporting the Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society with a fundraiser sure to be welcoming and delicious.

Slater’s 50/50, has award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, salads, pastas, sandwiches, wings, milkshakes, an espresso bar, and the only self-service beer taps in the valley! Something for everyone! When you dine inside or on the heated patio from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the three days of this fundraiser, mention that you are there to support the American Cancer Society, and Slater’s 50/50 will donate 15% of your total, including food, beverages, and alcohol. For a link to this and other Relay For Life fundraisers, go to Facebook.com/SCVRelay.

“Hope Around the World” is the theme for this year’s Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley, taking place on May 14 at Central Park—27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus. To register for Relay go to www.SCVRelay.org.

When you dine at Slater’s for this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding vital cancer research since 1946. ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 .

Slater’s 50/50 at Westfield Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.
Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas
Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
COC Advances in SoCal Regional Playoffs 69-60 Over Orange Coast
No. 7 College of the Canyons entered Thursday night's game vs. visiting No. 10 Orange Coast College as postseason participants for the 25th time in program history. The Cougars women's basketball team emerged with the program's most important victory of the last decade, downing the Pirates 69-60 in dramatic fashion to advance to the next round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoffs.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Now at Low Community Risk Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 47 new deaths and 1,427 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
Cougars Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team
College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.
COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.
City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit
The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city's charitable giving campaign.
March 12: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson at Impulse Music Co.
"Playing with a Bandleader: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson" is coming to the stage at Impulse Music Co. on March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve
California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.
Salloom Named Western State South Player of the Year, All-State First-Team
College of the Canyons freshman forward LuLu Salloom has been named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year in addition to being selected a California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State First-Team honoree.
Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent
The 44th annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry will begin March 4 and be held Fridays during Lent. The last fish fry of the year will be held on April 8. Hours of the fish fry are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FivePoint Sponsor Deal Could Put Name on Cube
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a sponsorship package Tuesday that would add FivePoint's name to The Cube ice skating rink.
