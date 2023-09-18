Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0

Two goals in the first 17 minutes of the game proved to be the difference as The Master’s University women’s soccer team lost on the road to the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 2-0 Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs (5-2-1) were out-shot in the first half six to three, and while they connected for six more shots in the second half (three on goal), they could not find the back of the net.

The loss ends a three-game win streak for TMU.

“The team response was very good, didn’t panic, didn’t point fingers, didn’t question our game plan,” said head coach Esteban Chavez. “We played a very good game and completely took over in the second half.”

Ellie Radmilovich and Hannah Burke each took two shots, with each having one on goal. Autumn Jensen had five saves in the match.

“Great offensive showing from Hannah Burke, Sinclair Francescon and Alexandria Dunn,” Chavez said. “Great defensive showing from Holly McRitchie and Kate Merical.”

