Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Small Blaze Breaks Out off Railroad Ave. in Newhall
| Friday, Oct 2, 2020
railroad fire
A small brushfire broke out off Railroad Avenue in Newhall Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020. | Photo: SCVTV.

 

Firefighters responded to a brush fire off Railroad Avenue in Newhall Friday afternoon, prompting law enforcement officials to divert motorists away from the area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel worked to extinguish a quarter-acre blaze in the wash near Railroad Avenue and 15th Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene.

In a tweet Friday, officials said:

“Please avoid the area of Railroad Avenue and 15th Street in Newhall as fire crews work to contain this fire. No structures threatened at this time.”

Initial reports indicated that witnesses saw a person near the wash shortly before the start of the fire.

Lopez confirmed no structures were threatened.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

