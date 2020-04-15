[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
| Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
Colfax Avenue is the main street that bisects the metropolitan area in Denver, Colorado. Today many of the businesses that line the street are closed, part of a tapestry of millions of layoffs around the country. | Photo: Amanda Pampuro / CNS.
Colfax Avenue is the main street that bisects the metropolitan area in Denver, Colorado. Today many of the businesses that line the street are closed, part of a tapestry of millions of layoffs around the country. | Photo: Amanda Pampuro / CNS.

 

Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Pointing out a “significant flaw” in the government’s emergency coronavirus response bill, a federal judge nevertheless declined to block Bank of America from prioritizing its own customers over small businesses who don’t have a preexisting relationship with the bank.

The problem is banks requiring previous relationships with borrowers before new lending contracts can be created. While one federal judge sided Monday with Bank of America in a case out of Maryland, she noted the existence of a “significant flaw” with the government program.

Signed into law at the end of March, the CARES Act – short for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – includes several financial support systems for people and businesses across the country struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other measures, the law created the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which set aside nearly $350 billion for businesses to maintain their payrolls during the virus outbreak that has forced millions of businesses to close in hopes of slowing the spread of the respiratory disease.

The bipartisan agreement was hailed by leaders in both parties, but when banks created online portals for small businesses to apply for PPP over the first weekend in April, issues began to surface.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, was among those who said he was “deeply troubled” by the preexisting relationship requirements being enforced by banks.

“Creating artificial barriers that block businesses from much-needed capital is redlining by another name,” Cardin said in a statement.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was similarly displeased with the initial rollout.

“The requirement that a #SmallBusiness not just have a business account but also a loan or credit card is NOT in the law we wrote & passed or in the regulations,” Rubio tweeted April 3, noting the requirement at issue was from Bank of America, not the government. “They should drop it.”

But new criticism was lobbed this week by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher, despite her ruling Monday denying an injunction request to block Bank of America’s lending requirement.

The underlying class action, filed by Baltimore-based manufacturer Profiles Inc., accuses Bank of America of putting “discriminatory policies of corporate greed over the needs of America’s small businesses.”

“Nothing in the CARES Act authorizes or permits defendants to pick and choose who would gain access to or benefit from the federally backed lending program,” the 16-page complaint states. “There is no justification for requiring depository clients and other small businesses to go to the end of the line.”

But Gallagher, an appointee of President Donald Trump, found the stimulus law did not expressly create a private right of action allowing small businesses to sue lenders over provisions of the law, effectively tying the court’s hands.

“Plaintiffs’ experiences demonstrate a significant flaw, from their perspective and that of many other small businesses, in the implementation of the massive and complex PPP program,” the judge wrote in her 23-page opinion. “However, given the competing policy interests, the need to balance the desire to assist the widest swath of small businesses with the need to incentivize lender participation, and the overall fluidity of this epidemic, Congress is better positioned to remedy any defects in the CARES Act, and to pass the supplemental legislation it believes best aimed at ameliorating the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Alan M. Rifkin — managing partner of the Bethesda-based firm Rifkin Weiner Livingston, which represents Profiles Inc. in its case against Bank of America — pointed to Gallagher’s criticism in a statement following the opinion’s release.

“The class action highlights serious shortcomings in Bank of America’s administering of the program,” Rifkin said. He promised to appeal the decision, but in the meantime asked Congress to “do what is right and open the PPP process to any small business that otherwise qualifies for federal funds under the PPP program.”

While Gallagher highlighted the program’s main flaw, she noted banks typically put their own customers first and declined to issue an order that could “undermine Congress’s goal to maximize relief for American small businesses.”

“If fewer lenders are incentivized to participate in PPP, because they are prohibited from prioritizing their own customers or other entities they believe worthy of expedited consideration, then fewer American small businesses will have access to the pool of readily available PPP funds, and Congress’s statutory scheme would be further frustrated,” she wrote.

In its response to Profiles Inc.’s injunction request, Bank of America pointed to the importance of prioritizing current lenders for that exact reason.

“BofA’s decision to prioritize lending to clients who do not have lending relationships with other banks is simply an effort to direct its resources quickly and efficiently,” wrote Kenneth Smurzynski with the DC-based Williams & Connolly LLP, who represents the bank in the dispute. “Because lenders already have information about their existing clients, prioritizing those clients streamlines the application process, meaning more loans are processed faster.”

Federal judges in Houston are also handling lawsuits from small businesses making similar complaints against Wells Fargo and a local financial institution, Frost Bank.

The complaints, filed over the weekend by Houston lawyer Salar Ali Ahmed, claim the preexisting relationship requirements at both banks violate the CARES Act.

“Defendant implemented a loan process that unlawfully prioritized its existing business clients at the expense of not only its own clients without business checking accounts, but also other small businesses from applying for funds from the governmental loan program,” according to the lawsuit against San Antonio-based Frost Bank.

But as these lawsuits roll in, some criticism of the program has been dialed back.

“Despite some challenges, the program has now had over 1 million small businesses approved for small business loans,” Senator Rubio said in a Twitter video posted Tuesday morning

The Florida Republican stressed early issues were the result of the all-new nature of the emergency lending program. He reversed course on earlier complaints, calling the program a success and claiming over $240 billion has been committed to small businesses with disbursements already underway.

“But there’s more work to be done,” Rubio added. He called on his fellow lawmakers to approve more funding for the program, after a dispute in the Senate last week that saw an additional $250 billion in PPP funding die on the floor.

In an emailed statement, Bank of America spokesperson William Halldin said the bank “remained focused” on the more than 300,000 applications it has received, totaling more than $45 billion since it opened the program.

— By Brad Kutner, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-15-2020 City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
04-15-2020 Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
04-15-2020 Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
04-15-2020 L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
04-15-2020 Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expanded an existing temporary rent freeze and eviction moratorium in parts of the county in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
As Castaic resident and registered nurse Melissa Antolin drives to work at West Hills Hospital, she sees a sign that reads: “We stand ready, and we stand together.”
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled the following list of resources for residents affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, including information on income and property taxes, eviction protection and utilities.
City Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
%d bloggers like this: