SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
| Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022


SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10.

Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness, in fact, a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth, even past an annual income of $80,000.

This is in contrast to previous research that found happiness stagnated after an individual earned $75,000. However, not all places can offer the same level of happiness, as some cities offer more economic opportunities and a better quality of life than others.

To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. They looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. For details on the data sources and how they put all the information together to create the final rankings, read the Data and Methodology section below.

Key Findings:

-California cities dominate the top 10. While cities like Sunnyvale and Fremont offer the No. 1 and No. 3 highest earnings for individuals, these Western cities score highest in the quality of life category. Specifically, top 10 California cities had lower percentages of people living in poverty, higher marriage rates and lower violent crime rates.

-Birmingham is the least happy city. This Alabama city ranks in the bottom five across metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Newark, New Jersey and Memphis, Tennessee follow as the second- and third-least happy cities.

-Top 10 cities have high marriage rates. Residents who’ve said “I do” make up the majority of the population in all but one city: Arlington, Virginia, where the marriage rate is 44.0%. Frisco, Texas, which ranks No. 5 overall, has the highest marriage rate study-wide (62.6%).

Top 10 Happiest Cities: 

1. Sunnyvale, CA

Well-being and quality of life is where Sunnyvale, California ranks best. The city has the highest percentage of individuals earning $100,000 or more (62.5%), the third-lowest percentage of adults living below the poverty-level (roughly 5%) and the fifth-highest marriage rate (56.8%). Violent crime in the area is also low (No. 9) with roughly 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

2. Arlington, VA

While Arlington, Virginia ranks in the top seven across all three categories measured (personal finances, well-being and quality of life), the city ranks highest in the former. Specifically, roughly 48% of Arlington’s residents earn $100,000 or more (No. 5). Additionally, living costs make up less than 35% of the median household income (No. 6). The county in which Arlington is located also has the lowest amount of personal bankruptcy filings.

3. Bellevue, WA

Bellevue, Washington scores highest in the quality of life category but also does well for resident personal finances. Specifically, roughly 61% of Bellevue’s residents earn $100,000 or more (No. 2) and less than 8% of the population lives below the poverty line (No. 8). Additionally, cost of living as a percent of income is the lowest across the study (28.69%).

4. Fremont, CA

Fremont, California ranks No. 3 for both its high percentage of individuals earning $100,000 or more (55.4%) and its low living costs relative to income (32.17%). The city also ranks No. 2 for both the percentage of adults who live below the poverty-level (4.9%) and its marriage rate (61.6%).

5. Frisco, TX

Frisco, Texas takes both the No. 1 spots for the marriage rate (62.6%) and the percentage of residents living below the poverty-level (2.5%). Additionally, the city ranks No. 2 for its typical living costs compared to the median household income (29.55%) and its violent crime rate (roughly 86 crimes per 100,000 residents).

6. Plano, TX

Plano, Texas ranks the top 20 across six metrics, most notably: the city has the fourth-highest marriage rate (56.9%) and the 10th-lowest violent crime rate (roughly 155 for every 100,000 residents). Just over a third of the Plano population earns $100,000 or more and typical cost of living expenses make up 40.43% of the median household income in the city.

7. Roseville, TX

Living costs in Roseville, California are the fifth-lowest across the study making up about a third of the median household income annually. Just over 38% of the city’s population earn $100,000 or more (13th-highest) and less than 6% live below the poverty-level (fourth-lowest). The county in which Roseville is located also has the 15th-lowest number of personal bankruptcy filings study-wide.

8. San Jose, CA

Roughly 43% of San Jose, California residents earn $100,000 or more (10th-highest) and less than 7.4% live in poverty (eighth-lowest). Additionally, Santa Clara County – where San Jose is located – takes the No. 2 spot for both the percentage of residents reporting poor mental health days (10%) and life expectancy (84.7 years).

9. Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita, California ranks best in the quality of life category, taking the No. 8 spot. Specifically, less than 7% of the city’s population live in poverty (sixth-lowest) and roughly 53% of residents are married (10th-highest). The area is also pretty safe, with the seventh-lowest violent crime rate study-wide (roughly 131 crimes per 100,000 residents).

10. Irvine, CA

Irvine, California ranks in the top 10 for both the percentage of individuals earning $100,000 or more (nearly 46%) and living costs as a percent of income (roughly 38%). Irvine also has the No. 1 lowest violent crime rate study-wide (51 crimes for every 100,000 residents). Additionally, the county in which Irvine is located is also No. 10 for both the percentage of residents reporting poor mental health days (11.3) and life expectancy (82.8 years).

For the full report check out the website.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect. 
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The second application period for the Cal Competes Tax Credit will begin on Jan. 3rd, 2023.
Jan. 3: Cal Competes Tax Credit Second Application Period Begins
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Against the backdrop of the US - Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.
19 Year Old Santa Clarita Girl Shines at US Africa Summit in Washington DC
Registration Open for COC's Spring 2023 Semester
Students interested in upgrading their skills or transferring to a four-year university still have time to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.
Registration Open for COC's Spring 2023 Semester
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the California Department of Public Health and the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
CDPH: Free COVID-19 Treatments Are Widely Available, But Underutilized
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is alerting drivers that paving work continues on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Sierra Highway.
Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Final Rankings: COC Women's Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
Final Rankings: COC Women's Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
