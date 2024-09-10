Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor. The primary health concern is the small particles, which can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness (i.e., bronchitis). People at higher risk, children, the elderly, those with respiratory or heart conditions, and people with compromised immune systems, may experience more severe effects such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and/or chest pain.

“It is difficult to tell where ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of particles in the air, so everyone be aware of the air quality in your area, make plans and take actions accordingly to safeguard your and your family’s health,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County. “Smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even people who are healthy. People at higher risk include children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or lung diseases or comprised immune systems.”

Public Health urges everyone in areas where there is visible smoke or the smell of smoke or unhealthy air quality to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion (whether indoor or outdoor), such as exercise. Children, older adults and people who are pregnant or have other air quality sensitive conditions, such as heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should follow these recommendations and stay indoors as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot or ash cannot be seen or there is no smell of smoke. If your condition worsens, contact your health care provider immediately for medical advice.

“We are also advising schools and recreational programs that are in session in smoke-impacted to review and follow the California Department of Education’s Memo: Get Smart about Wildfire Smoke, Clear Guidelines for Schools and Wildfire Smoke or the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Guidance for Schools During Wildfire Smoke Events, based on the air quality level in their area. This may include limiting or suspending outside physical activities, including physical education and after-school sports, until conditions improve. Non-school related sports organizations for children and adults are advised to follow the same guidance and to cancel outdoor practices and competitions in areas where there is visible smoke, soot or ash or where there is an smell of smoke. This also applies to other recreational outdoor activity, such as hikes or picnics, in these areas,” said Davis.

People can participate in indoor sports or other strenuous activity in areas with visible smoke, soot or ash, provided the indoor location has air conditioning that does not draw air from the outside and it has closed windows and doors to protect the cleanliness of indoor air. If not, it is recommended that everyone follow the guidelines as if they were outside.

The following recommendations will help you protect yourself and your family from harmful effects of bad air quality:

If you see or smell smoke, or see a lot of particles and ash in the air, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity to limit your exposure to harmful air. This is especially important for those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), the elderly and children.

If outdoor air is bad, try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed. Air conditioners that re-circulate air within the home can help filter out harmful particles.

Avoid using air conditioning units that only draw in air from the outside or that do not have a re-circulating option. Residents should check the filters on their air conditioners and replace them regularly. Indoor air filtration devices with HEPA filters can further reduce the level of particles that circulate indoors.

If it is too hot during the day to keep the doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned public place, such as a library or shopping center, to stay cool and to protect yourself from harmful air.

Do not use fireplaces (either wood burning or gas), candles and vacuums. Use damp cloths to clean dusty indoor surfaces. Do not smoke.

If you have symptoms that may be related to smoke exposure, including severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your doctor immediately or go to an urgent care center. If life threatening, please contact 911.

When smoke is heavy for a prolonged period of time, fine particles can build up indoors even though you may not be able to see them. Wearing a mask may prevent exposures to large particles. However, most masks do not prevent exposure to fine particles and toxic gases, which may be more dangerous to your health.

Practice safe clean-up following a fire. Follow the ash clean-up and food safety instructions at http://bit.ly/SafeFireCleanup.

The following is recommended for pets:

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs include panting and/or an inability to catch their breath. Symptoms for cats are less noticeable, but may include panting and/or an inability to catch their breath.

To stay updated with real-time/forecasted Air Quality in your area, download the South Coast AQMD Mobile App: http://www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp (Also available in Spanish) or visit https://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-quality-forecasts.

