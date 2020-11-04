Garcia Trails Smith for Congress on Election Night; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District – but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.

On election night with 99 percent of precincts reporting, Smith led by 51.7 percent to Garcia’s 48.3 percent.

Santa Clarita City Council

Newcomer Jason Gibbs has overtaken Kelvin Driscoll for the No. 2 spot behind Mayor Cameron Smyth in the run for Santa Clarita City Council.

Driscoll, who campained as a Democrat for the nonpartisan office, was in the running during the initial balloting, but Gibbs has taken a narrow lead, passing him by 15.86-14.97 percent.

Smyth has outdistanced both by a factor of 2 with 31 percent of the vote in a field of 9.

Voters are electing two people to the five-person City Council this year.