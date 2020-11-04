header image

1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress on Election Night; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
| Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
>>FOR UPDATED RESULTS, OPEN FULL WIDTH & THEN REFRESH<<

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District – but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.

On election night with 99 percent of precincts reporting, Smith led by 51.7 percent to Garcia’s 48.3 percent.

 

Santa Clarita City Council

Newcomer Jason Gibbs has overtaken Kelvin Driscoll for the No. 2 spot behind Mayor Cameron Smyth in the run for Santa Clarita City Council.

Driscoll, who campained as a Democrat for the nonpartisan office, was in the running during the initial balloting, but Gibbs has taken a narrow lead, passing him by 15.86-14.97 percent.

Smyth has outdistanced both by a factor of 2 with 31 percent of the vote in a field of 9.

Voters are electing two people to the five-person City Council this year.
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, with 7,494 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, with 7,494 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission regular meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
A virtual workshop titled “How to Create Success - Not Stress During This 2020 Holiday Season” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020.
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First council
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
All California-based school districts, county offices of education, and classroom-based charter schools can apply for grant funding through the California Community Schools Partnership Program,
Free tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle adobe at Rancho Camulos near Piru just west of the Santa Clarita Valley will start Saturday, November 7.
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
As flu season approaches in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now there’s an extra concern for the public and health officials — the possibility of a “twindemic.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joins the Office of Traffic Safety and other agencies across the country in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 1-8.
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
