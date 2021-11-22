SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule

Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.

SNAP Flyers also have their first game Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. against the Condors. The game will take place at the Iceoplex in Simi Valley.

Hockey Practice

Schedule update:

No Skate/Practice Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Skate/Practice Resumes

Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

First Hockey Game

Saturday, Dec.

Flyers VS Condors

Iceoplex, located at 131 W Easy Street in Simi Valley

12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Locker room available at 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers for assistance in the locker room is appreciated!

Flyers at The Cube

Practice, Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Locker room available at 4:45 p.m.

It’s a great time to pause and express our sincere appreciation for all of you and all you do. Thank you to our awesome athletes who’s courage and talent inspire us daily. Thank you to our amazing volunteers who’s passion and dedication are the reason we thrive. To our wonderful, supportive, parents and families…thank you for sharing your loved ones with us. We wish you all, hearts full of joy, days full of laughter and bellies full of pumpkin pie.

From our hearts to your homes,

Happy Thanksgiving!

From,

SNAP Sports

