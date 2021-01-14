SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions

The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.

The National Weather Service issued the red flag warning, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Ventura valleys for wind and low relative humidity, conditions that are favorable for fire behavior.

Winds from the north to northeast could range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected to last from Thursday night into Friday.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly,” read the weather alert. “A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.”

These conditions have prompted SoCal Edison to consider cutting off power to an estimated 28,980 customers, including 7,894 from Los Angeles County. As of Thursday morning, more than 400 already had their power shut off, most of them from Ventura County, according to the utility’s online public safety power shutoff map.

The map of impacted areas indicated parts of Acton, Agua Dulce and Canyon Country were being monitored for power shutoffs through Friday at 6 a.m., although the “end date is estimated based on weather forecast,” according to SoCal Edison. Communities impacted include portions of ZIP codes 91390, 93510, 91351 and 91387.

A community crew vehicle was expected to be made available for those affected from noon to 10:00 p.m. Thursday at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road to provide power shutoff information, light snacks, water, small resiliency devices and personal protective equipment.

To check the status of an update, utility customers can sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts or call 1-800-655-4555.