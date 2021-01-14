header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
| Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
High Winds
A girl reacts to high winds blowing her hair in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 122320. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.

The National Weather Service issued the red flag warning, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Ventura valleys for wind and low relative humidity, conditions that are favorable for fire behavior.

Winds from the north to northeast could range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected to last from Thursday night into Friday.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly,” read the weather alert. “A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.”

These conditions have prompted SoCal Edison to consider cutting off power to an estimated 28,980 customers, including 7,894 from Los Angeles County. As of Thursday morning, more than 400 already had their power shut off, most of them from Ventura County, according to the utility’s online public safety power shutoff map.

The map of impacted areas indicated parts of Acton, Agua Dulce and Canyon Country were being monitored for power shutoffs through Friday at 6 a.m., although the “end date is estimated based on weather forecast,” according to SoCal Edison. Communities impacted include portions of ZIP codes 91390, 93510, 91351 and 91387.

A community crew vehicle was expected to be made available for those affected from noon to 10:00 p.m. Thursday at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road to provide power shutoff information, light snacks, water, small resiliency devices and personal protective equipment.

To check the status of an update, utility customers can sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts or call 1-800-655-4555.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
FULL STORY...
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes.
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association's first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported another two new COVID-19 fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is fighting back against a new question raised on the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction in its legal challenge to the federal government’s termination of its mining contracts.
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive this coming week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.
Salvation Army SCV Hosting Food Drive, Seeks Donations
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 288 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,994 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,338 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Experiencing 230 Deaths Per Day
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
L.A. County Library announced Tuesday that it reached a record-breaking 3,109,225 digital book checkouts via OverDrive in 2020 - a 34 percent increase from 2019 - making it one of the top 15 public library systems worldwide for total annual digital circulation.
L.A. County Library Sets Record with More than 3 Million Digital Book Checkouts
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim.
Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
%d bloggers like this: