SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday

Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

“As California continues to experience a year-round fire season, we want to make sure communities are informed and prepared as we implement our Wildlife Mitigation Plan,” officials said in a statement about the meeting. “Join us for one of our online live stream meetings, where you can hear from emergency preparedness experts, ask questions and join in discussions.”

An online stream is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Santa Clarita Valley residents wishing to participate, with a second stream set for the Acton, Agua Dulce, Green Valley, and Lake Hughes communities on March 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information on how to register for one of the Edison live streams, visit https://www.sce.com/wildfire/Community-Safety-Events.

