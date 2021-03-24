SoCal Edison to Hold SCV Community Meetings Thursday

Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
“As California continues to experience a year-round fire season, we want to make sure communities are informed and prepared as we implement our Wildlife Mitigation Plan,” officials said in a statement about the meeting. “Join us for one of our online live stream meetings, where you can hear from emergency preparedness experts, ask questions and join in discussions.”
An online stream is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Santa Clarita Valley residents wishing to participate, with a second stream set for the Acton, Agua Dulce, Green Valley, and Lake Hughes communities on March 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
The Oscars show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Wednesday announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to administer the program and disperse assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 490 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as improving metrics bring the county near the threshold for the state's less-restrictive Orange Tier.
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
Leaders of the Santa Clarita Valley Jewish community have said their congregants are always excited to celebrate Passover, but also noted this year’s March 27 celebration will have particularly special meaning due to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement and outreach process to help inform future planning and funding allocation to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
