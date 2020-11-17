SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

So Cal Edison LogoSouthern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.

Less than 1% of Edison’s 5 million customers, and only approximately 2,338 across Los Angeles County, which included parts of Agua Dulce and Acton, were notified about the possibility of public safety power shut-offs, or PSPS, in their area, with end dates estimated based on the weather forecast, according to Edison officials.

Even so, National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Jackson said that while winds were expected to increase into the afternoon Tuesday, it “doesn’t look like it’s going to be too bad.”

“In Santa Clarita we might see a little pickup in the winds, but it’ll be stronger in the eastern L.A. County mountains,” Jackson added. “There will be an increase this afternoon, and it’ll be gusty in the foothills to the east, but by 4 p.m., the winds will start tapering off.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, power had yet to be shut off in any part of L.A. County, with only a handful of customers in Kern and Mono counties affected, per Edison officials.

